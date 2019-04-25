A group of 50 PKK supporters attempted to raid a building in London late on Wednesday where the offices of Turkish international news channel TRT World are located.

The group hung a poster in the lobby of Abdullah Ocalan, the convicted leader of the terrorist organisation, and waved a flag with his picture on it.

Building security did not allow the PKK supporters to cross the lobby.

The Turkish embassy in London intervened and British police emptied the lobby after about an hour and took security measures around the building.

No Turkish Radio Television (TRT) employees were harmed and the offices were not damaged during the incident.

Supporters of the terrorist organisation are known for their attacks on Turkish workplaces and mosques across Europe.

Although the organisation is banned in the UK, the police have tolerated activities of the terror group's supporters, including rallies.

London’s Metropolitan Police have failed to stop the display of PKK symbols and posters of Ocalan during the rallies even though it is forbidden to carry symbols of a banned organisation.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.