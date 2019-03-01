WORLD
3 MIN READ
Indian FM addresses Islamic bloc summit
India's external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is attending the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Abu Dhabi at the invitation of the United Arab Emirates. Pakistan's FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi sent a lower-level delegation.
Indian FM addresses Islamic bloc summit
“If we want to save humanity, we must tell the states, who provide shelter and funding to terrorists, to dismantle the infrastructure of the terror camps and stop providing funding and shelter to the terror organisations based in that country,” Sushma Swaraj told the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 1, 2019. / AA
March 1, 2019

In order to save humanity, states sheltering and funding terrorists should be urged to eliminate the terror groups, said India’s external affairs minister on Friday.

“If we want to save humanity, we must tell the states, who provide shelter and funding to terrorists, to dismantle the infrastructure of the terror camps and stop providing funding and shelter to the terror organisations based in that country,” Sushma Swaraj told the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Swaraj attended the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC as the Guest of Honour at the invitation of the UAE.

Her remarks came amid escalated tensions between her country and Pakistan following a suicide bombing in India-administered Kashmir on February 14 that left more than 40 Indian troops dead.

The attack was claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based militant group that Islamabad banned in 2002.

Terrorism and extremism had different names and labels, Swaraj said.

The fight against terrorism could not be “a confrontation against any religion,” she said. “Terrorism in each case is driven by distortion of religion.”

In an earlier statement, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he would not attend the meeting, but a lower-level delegation would represent the country.

He pointed out that the decision was taken after the UAE did not retract its invitation to India despite strong the objection of Pakistan.

Pakistan and India engaged in an aerial dogfight on Wednesday along the disputed border with Kashmir, the first in decades, where they claimed to have shot down each other's fighter jets.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us