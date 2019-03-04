Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found slumped unconscious on a bench in the southern city of Salisbury in March 2018 after being poisoned with the Novichok military-grade nerve agent.

The pair had no visible injuries and were taken to Salisbury District Hospital. It was announced on March 28 by counter-terrorism police that the nerve toxin was left on the door of Skripal's home.

Both later recovered.

Repeated polls last year exposed the divide between British attitudes on the Skripal affair and Russian ones: only three percent of Russians said they believed the Kremlin was behind the attack.

But one researcher has discovered that away from the polls some Russians give a different answer.

Last September, British prosecutors charged two Russians — known by the aliases Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov — with attempted murder in their absence.

The West continues to blame Russia for the attack, and the Kremlin complains it is all an attempt to discredit Russia.

