WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan launches crackdown on UN-listed terror groups
Pakistan's foreign office says the government has issued the "UNSC (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019" to streamline the procedure for implementation of Security Council Sanctions against designated individuals and entities.
Pakistan launches crackdown on UN-listed terror groups
In this Sept. 2, 2010, file photo, volunteers of the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation distribute relief goods to displaced people by floods in Muzaffargarh district, Punjab province, Pakistan. / AP Archive
March 4, 2019

Pakistan on Monday announced the freezing of accounts and seizure of assets linked to organisations banned by the UN Security Council (UNSC).

The move follows weeks of heightened tensions in South Asia after a local youth from India-administered Kashmir carried out a massive suicide bombing killing more than 40 Indian troops on February 14. The attack claimed by Pakistan-based outlawed militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The incident prompted New Delhi to launch air strikes inside Pakistan with Islamabad responding in kind the next day. 

An Indian pilot was shot down inside Pakistan-administered Kashmir in a dogfight with Pakistani aircraft. Islamabad freed the Indian pilot in what Islamabad called a "peace gesture".

Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement that the government had issued the "United Nations Security Council (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019".

The objective of the UNSC (Freezing and Seizure) Order 2019 is to streamline the procedure for implementation of Security Council Sanctions against designated individuals and entities, according to the Radio Pakistan.

A key measure of these sanctions regimes is "assets freeze" under which states are required to freeze/seize the assets of designated entities and individuals as soon as they are designated by the relevant UNSC Sanctions Committee.

The United States pressed Pakistan last month to punish those behind the Kashmir attack, with State Department spokesman Robert Palladin o urging "all countries to uphold their responsibilities pursuant to the United Nations Security Council resolutions to deny safe haven and support for terrorists".

Islamabad has banned Jamaat ud Dawa (JuD) and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) charity and rescue groups that are considered by the UN to be fronts for Lashkar-e-Taiba, a militant group accused by Washington and New Delhi of carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack, which killed 166 people and brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us