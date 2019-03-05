WORLD
Albania's political crisis overshadows talks to join EU
The Albanian government is to start negotiating to join the EU, and Prime Minister Edi Rama wants to remove trade barriers along the border with Kosovo. But stopping organised crime and creating jobs remains as difficult as ever.
Albania University students protest outside the Education Ministry in Tirana, Tuesday, December 11, 2018. / AP
March 5, 2019

Albanian government is about to start talks to join the European Union.

But the current political crisis in the country overshadows government plans to revamp the economy and continue with its radical reforms process.

Albania also wants to remove trade barriers with its neighbouring Kosovo, a policy which could anger Serbia as its government and Kosovo have yet to agree on their borders. 

While the EU is keen to promote free trade and democracy the recent demonstrations in the country are bound to underline diplomatic concerns. Not just about potential EU membership, but how does Albania reduce corruption, improve the rule of law and stage fair elections. 

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports.

