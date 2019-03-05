TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish police arrest 45 FETO-linked terror suspects
The warrants for 30 people, including 19 serving officers, were issued for their links to FETO network nested in the Turkish Air Force.
Turkish police arrest 45 FETO-linked terror suspects
Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in capital Ankara had issued arrest warrants for 64 suspects. / AA
March 5, 2019

Turkish security forces on Tuesday arrested 45 suspects, including serving soldiers, for their suspected links to Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind the 2016 coup attempt, a security source said.

Earlier, the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in the capital Ankara issued arrest warrants for 64 people, it said in a statement.

The prosecutor office issued arrest warrants for another 34 suspects on charges of “being a member of an armed terrorist organisation."

The suspects were sought for allegedly using ByLock, an encrypted cellphone application used by coup plotters.

Following the warrants, the counter-terrorism department of police held 45 suspects, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The police continue operations to arrest the remains suspects.

The FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us