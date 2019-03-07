TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
"Turkey seeks its own interests in purchasing the S-400"
"Turkey does what is necessary for its own interests regarding the S-400 missile defense system, it makes its own decision," Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay says.
"Turkey seeks its own interests in purchasing the S-400"
Russian S-400 missile air defence systems on display during a parade marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, at Red Square in Moscow on May 9 2018. / Reuters Archive
March 7, 2019

Turkey pursues its own interest in purchasing Russian missile defence system S-400, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Thursday. 

"Turkey does what is necessary for its own interests regarding the S-400 missile defense system, it makes its own decision," Oktay said.

Oktay says Turkey will not renege on buying the Russian S-400 as it had already signed a contract to do so.

"With regards to the purchasing of the S-400 defence system from Russia, we will do what is required, especially if we signed a deal," he said, adding, "Turkey does not adopt an obstinate stance on it."

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara finalised an agreement on purchasing Russia's S-400 missile defence system.

"We concluded the S-400 issue, signed a deal with the Russians, and will start co-production," said Erdogan, speaking in a televised interview.

"Later, we may work with S-500s," the next generation system, he said.

US officials had suggested that Turkey should buy US Patriot missiles rather than the Russian system, arguing the S-400 is incompatible with NATO systems. 

However, Turkish officials said that Turkey would not go back on its agreement with Russia, even if it were to also buy Patriots.   

Invoking Russia's S-300 deals with Greece, Bulgaria and Slovakia all NATO countries - Erdogan dismissed concerns over Turkey's arms deal wıth Russia.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us