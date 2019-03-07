Turkey pursues its own interest in purchasing Russian missile defence system S-400, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Thursday.

"Turkey does what is necessary for its own interests regarding the S-400 missile defense system, it makes its own decision," Oktay said.

Oktay says Turkey will not renege on buying the Russian S-400 as it had already signed a contract to do so.

"With regards to the purchasing of the S-400 defence system from Russia, we will do what is required, especially if we signed a deal," he said, adding, "Turkey does not adopt an obstinate stance on it."

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara finalised an agreement on purchasing Russia's S-400 missile defence system.

"We concluded the S-400 issue, signed a deal with the Russians, and will start co-production," said Erdogan, speaking in a televised interview.

"Later, we may work with S-500s," the next generation system, he said.

US officials had suggested that Turkey should buy US Patriot missiles rather than the Russian system, arguing the S-400 is incompatible with NATO systems.

However, Turkish officials said that Turkey would not go back on its agreement with Russia, even if it were to also buy Patriots.

Invoking Russia's S-300 deals with Greece, Bulgaria and Slovakia all NATO countries - Erdogan dismissed concerns over Turkey's arms deal wıth Russia.