Turkey has slammed a decision by authorities in Belgium to block the prosecution of 36 PKK-linked individuals.

In a statement on Friday the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: “Despite evidence submitted by the Federal Prosecutor of Belgium on the PKK’s terrorist nature, this decision, as it stands, provides the terrorist organisation with a very dangerous area of exploitation.”

The suspects are accused of kidnapping children in Belgium and other European countries. After that, they reportedly sent them for training to join the PKK.

The Belgium court has ruled they can’t be charged with terrorism, but Belgian prosecutors are now working on how they can put the case back before the courts.

TRT World spoke to Vienna-based political analyst Klaus Jurgens, who said the Belgium court ruling is wrong.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said it was possible to appeal the decision in the Belgium Court of Appeals.

“Turkey will continue its legal fight determinedly,” he added.

“We expect our ally Belgium to act in line with counter-terrorism responsibilities and take necessary steps in the fight against the PKK terrorist organisation in an effective manner,” he concluded.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the death of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.