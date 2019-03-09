Florida's farm industry says Mexico's lower wages and government subsidies, mean its farmers can flood the US with cheaper produce.

And it's tariff-free under the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA. In recent years, fruit and vegetable imports from Mexico have surpassed Florida’s production.

Now known as the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA), the new North American trade deal is still awaiting ratification by lawmakers in the three countries.

“We didn’t get anything out of the deal to speak of for the veg industry. The Florida market’s been decimated by unfair labour practices and dumping,” said one farmer.

TRT World's Steve Mort reports.