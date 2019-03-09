WORLD
1 MIN READ
Some Florida farmers unhappy over new North American trade deal
In recent years, fruit and vegetable imports from Mexico have surpassed the total production in the US state of Florida.
Workers harvest squash in a Florida field. This crew can pick and pack three-and-a-half thousand boxes a day. / TRTWorld
March 9, 2019

Florida's farm industry says Mexico's lower wages and government subsidies, mean its farmers can flood the US with cheaper produce. 

And it's tariff-free under the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA. In recent years, fruit and vegetable imports from Mexico have surpassed Florida’s production.

Now known as the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA), the new North American trade deal is still awaiting ratification by lawmakers in the three countries.

“We didn’t get anything out of the deal to speak of for the veg industry. The Florida market’s been decimated by unfair labour practices and dumping,” said one farmer.

TRT World's Steve Mort reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
