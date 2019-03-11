WORLD
5 MIN READ
Iran's Rouhani seeks to boost ties on first visit to Baghdad
Since Rouhani's election in 2013, Iraq has relied on Iranian paramilitary support to fight Daesh, following the terror group's capture of the Iraqi city of Mosul and other territory in both Iraq and Syria.
Iran's Rouhani seeks to boost ties on first visit to Baghdad
Iraq's President Barham Salih (R) meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (L) at Salam Palace in Baghdad, Iraq March 11, 2019. / Reuters
March 11, 2019

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was in Baghdad on Monday, making his first official visit to the nation that Tehran once fought a bloody war against and later backed in the battle with Daesh.

Since Rouhani's election in 2013, Iraq has relied on Iranian paramilitary support to fight Daesh, following the group's capture of the Iraqi city of Mosul and other territory in both Iraq and Syria.

Now with Daesh facing a final territorial defeat in the Syrian village of Baghouz, Iran is looking for Iraq's continued support as it faces a maximalist pressure campaign by President Donald Trump after his decision to withdraw America from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers.

TRT World's Ali Mustafa has more.

Rouhani, who is accompanied on the three-day visit by a high-ranking political and economic delegation, was received by an honor guard on landing in Baghdad, where he was welcomed by Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali Al-Hakim.

Rouhani then visited the shrine of Imam Kadhim, the seventh of 12 clerics revered by Shias worldwide. 

Rouhani, a Shia cleric himself, paused to reach out and touch the gate surrounding the imam's tomb.

He then met President Barham Salih and was to later meet Prime Minister Abdel Abdul Mehdi, as well as visit other politicians and Shiite leaders.

Rouhani's visit underscores how much has changed since the 1980s, when Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein invaded Iran, sparking an eight-year war that killed 1 million people. 

After the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq toppled Saddam, Iran began a campaign of backing militants who targeted American forces in Iraq.

Tehran also made political connections with Iraq's Shia leaders, who had been persecuted by Saddam's government. Iran's former hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad became the first Iranian president to visit Iraq on a trip in 2008.

Iraq and Iran share a 1,400-kilometre-long border. Trump made a snap December trip to Iraq and made comments that US forces should stay in Iraq to keep an eye on Iran, something dismissed by both Iran and Iraqi leaders, whom Trump did not meet on the visit.

Speaking at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport before leaving for Iraq, Rouhani's official website quoted him as saying the trip's goal was "deepening bilateral relations."

"Relations between Iran and Iraq are special," Rouhani was quoted as saying.

"In the recent years, the people of Iran have passed a test with pride, and that is wherever the peoples of the region faced a problem and asked for the help of the Iranian nation and government, we rushed to help them."

Rouhani, who had visited Iraq privately before becoming president, had planned an official visit in 2016 but it was cancelled over unspecified "executive" problems.

This time, Rouhani, who is on a second four-year-term, is particularly vulnerable because of the economic crisis assailing the Iranian rial, which has hurt ordinary Iranians and emboldened critics to openly call for the president's ouster.

Tehran sees the US military presence at its doorstep in Iraq as a threat, one that could also undermine Iran's influence over Baghdad.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif alluded to that on Sunday while in Baghdad, saying that any country which tries to interfere with the good Iran-Iraq relations would "be deprived of opportunities for itself."

Iran also sees Iraq as a possible route to bypass US sanctions that Trump re-imposed last year after pulling the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Last year, Iran's exports to Iraq amounted to nearly $9 billion. 

Tehran hopes to increase the roughly $13 billion volume in trade between the two neighboring countries to $20 billion. 

Also, some 5 million religious tourists bring in nearly $5 billion a year as Iraqis and Iranians visit Shia holy sites in the two countries.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us