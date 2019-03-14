WORLD
New president of the DRC pardons about 700 political prisoners
New Congo President has pardoned about 700 political prisoners who were jailed under his predecessor Joseph Kabila Kabange.
Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi is sworn in in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, January 24, 2019. / AP
March 14, 2019

New Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has pardoned about 700 political prisoners who were jailed under his predecessor.

Tshisekedi signed the decree on Wednesday, fulfilling a promise he made earlier this month to do so during his first 100 days in office.

Among those set for release is Firmin Yangambi, who was sentenced in 2009 to 20 years in prison on charges of being a threat to national security. 

Also being freed is Franck Diongo, an opposition figure who was sentenced to five years during the previous administration.

Tshisekedi was declared winner of the Dec. 30 election, leading Congo to its first peaceful transfer of power since independence from Belgium nearly 60 years ago.

He succeeded Joseph Kabila, who governed the largely impoverished but mineral-rich central African country for 18 years.

SOURCE:AFP
