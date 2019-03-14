WORLD
2 MIN READ
Algerian PM says cabinet to be formed early next week
Noureddine Bedoui was speaking at a news conference in Algiers after ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika decided not to run for a fifth term in the face of mass demonstrations.
Algerian PM says cabinet to be formed early next week
Algerian Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui. / AP
March 14, 2019

Algerian Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui said on Thursday that his new cabinet would be formed early next week and would start consultations to pick the chairman for a national conference on the political transition.

Ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has decided not to run for a fifth term in the face of mass demonstrations.

Bedoui was appointed premier this week after his predecessor Ahmed Ouyahia resigned.

Bedoui, said he would form an inclusive and technocratic government that involved young Algerians who have been protesting to push for quick political changes.

His promise came at a news conference in Algiers.

The prime minister urged the opposition to accept dialogue. But lawyers and activists chosen by the protesters to lead the drive for reforms are in no mood to compromise and say they will not negotiate, at least for now.

Bouteflika, who has been in power for 20 years and has rarely appeared in public since a stroke in 2013, has promised to work for a new era that would cater to all Algerians.

His offer came after tens of thousands of Algerians protested for weeks to demand an overhaul of a stagnant political system dominated by veterans of the 1954-62 war of independence.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us