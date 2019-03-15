WORLD
The Islamophobic signs that defined the Christchurch terrorist
One of the terrorists who killed at least 50 people at two mosques had several Islamophobic names and dates of war against Muslims inscribed on his gun, while Turks were shown as one of the main targets.
A still image taken from video circulated on social media, apparently taken by a gunman and posted online live as the terror attack unfolded, shows him entering a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019. / Reuters
March 15, 2019

The terrorist who murdered at least 50 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, left one of his guns behind with racist and white supremacist messages written across it. 

The names of Christian and Nazi military commanders who had fought wars against the former Ottoman Empire were also written on the gun, along with dates referring to some significant historical events in eastern Europe.

Here are the names of white supremacists and soldiers--who either committed crimes or fought against Muslims--that found space on the Christchurch terrorist's gun. 

Serbian Milos Obilic, who assassinated Ottoman Sultan Murad I at the end of the Kosovo War in 1389. The terrorist had written Obilic's name on his gun in Cyrillic letters.

Marco Antonio Bragadin, a Venetian commander who fought against the Ottoman Empire in Cyprus in 1571. He was captured by the Ottoman forces soon after he had killed Turkish hostages with different torture methods such as cutting their ears and noses. Bragadin was hanged to death for his crimes.

Ernst Rudiger von Starhemberg, a military commander of Vienna who fought against the Ottoman troops in the Second Siege of Vienna. 

Feliks Kazimiers Potocki, a Polish soldier who also fight against the Ottoman Turks in the Siege of Vienna.

Skanderberg, an Albanian leader who was responsible for an uprising against the Ottoman Empire.

Charles Martel, a Frankish statesman and military leader who stopped the Islamic Caliphate from conquering a significant part of Europe, forcing it back to Spain in 732. 

Josue Estebanez, a Spanish neo-Nazi who became a ‘hero’ for neo-Nazis for killing 16-year-old leftist activist Carlos Palomino, by stabbing him in Madrid in 2007.

Alexandre Bissonnette, a white supremacist who also attacked a mosque in Canada and killed six worshippers in January 2017. 

Anton Lundin Pettersson, who killed two migrant students in October 2015, in Sweden. 

A ‘Remove Kebab’ meme was also printed on the gun. It's a racist slur based on a propaganda song produced by Serb nationalist militants during the Bosnian genocide in the 1990s, referring to the ethnic cleansing of Balkan Muslims.

The white terrorist also played the Remove Kebab song in his car, with the racist music blaring in the background. 

The song was created to commemorate Radovan Karadzic, a convicted war criminal who led Serb militias during the Bosnian genocide.

