High-level Turkish and EU officials have met in Brussels for the first time since the failed coup in Turkey in 2016.

The meeting follows the European Parliament's passage this week of a non-binding report calling for the suspension of Turkey's EU accession talks. Turkey attacked the report, calling it biased, groundless, and effectively null and void.

The meeting addressed Turkey’s EU accession, political and economic criteria, alignment to EU acquis, visa liberalisation talks, Customs Union and financial cooperation.

Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu used the occasion to call for more support from Europe for his government's legal reforms.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins reports.