TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Brussels hosts first EU-Turkey meeting following July 15 coup
The 54th meeting of the Turkey-EU Association Council took place in Brussels on Friday after an interval of almost four years.
Brussels hosts first EU-Turkey meeting following July 15 coup
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini (not seen) and European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn (not seen) hold a joint press conference after EU-Turkey Association Council meeting is held in Brussels, Belgium on March 15, 2019. / AA
March 16, 2019

High-level Turkish and EU officials have met in Brussels for the first time since the failed coup in Turkey in 2016. 

The meeting follows the European Parliament's passage this week of a non-binding report calling for the suspension of Turkey's EU accession talks. Turkey attacked the report, calling it biased, groundless, and effectively null and void.

The meeting addressed Turkey’s EU accession, political and economic criteria, alignment to EU acquis, visa liberalisation talks, Customs Union and financial cooperation.

Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu used the occasion to call for more support from Europe for his government's legal reforms. 

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins reports. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us