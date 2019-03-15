Australian Senator Fraser Anning blamed New Zealand's immigration policy for Friday's terror attacks on two mosques that left at least 50 dead and dozens injured.

Calling the attack a "violent vigilantism" rather than a terrorist incident, Anning's statement read that the attack "highlights the growing fear within our community, both in Australia and New Zealand, of the increasing Muslim presence."

Ruling out right-wing terrorism, gun laws or rising racism as "cliched nonsense," the independent senator added: "The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison lost no time to condemn his "disgusting" remarks.

Following the backlash, senator Anning deleted many aggressive and discriminatory tweets from his personal account.