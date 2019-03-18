The Women's Advisory Council of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation sent a letter to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, calling the terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch an "assault on humanity."

Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant attacked worshippers at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday. At least 50 people were killed in the assault, and more than 30 wounded.

"These heinous murders weren't the actions of an isolated individual, but come from an environment of hatred, bigotry and Islamophobia that has been ignored and fed for years," OIC Advisory Women's Council member Esra Albayrak said in a statement.

The letter also commended Ardern for her actions in the aftermath of the massacre.

"We commend you for the strong leadership you have shown in these difficult circumstances, seeking to unite rather than divide and express our hope and trust that under your able guidance, the ensuing process will be conducted and finalised in fairness," the OIC letter read.

Ardern condemned the attack as “one of New Zealand’s darkest days” and “an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence.”

The prime minister has become the face of the nation's tragedy. She said there would be an inquiry into the attack, changes to the country's gun laws, an investigation whether intelligence agencies should have spotted warning signs and on the role of social media in such incidents.

People around the world condemned the terrorist attack. With many Muslim countries noting that their citizens had been victims.