WORLD
2 MIN READ
Purported Catalan duo trained by YPG/PKK threatens Spain
Two masked people who identify themselves as Catalan threaten to use terrorist training against Spain once they arrive in the country from Syria, according to viral footage.
Purported Catalan duo trained by YPG/PKK threatens Spain
People wave Catalan pro-independence 'estelada' flags during a demonstration against the trial of Catalan separatist leaders in Madrid on March 16, 2019. / AFP Archive
March 20, 2019

Two purported Catalans who were trained by the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation in Syria threatened to point their guns at Spain after they returned to Catalonia, according to Spanish media outlets.

Viral footage uploaded at the end of January showed a man and a woman threatening to act on their terrorist training against their country once they returned from Syria.

The masked individuals spoke in the Catalan language, stating that they were fighting alongside groups which "fight for the independence of Catalonia."

Bearing arms throughout the video and presenting themselves as "internationalists" in reference to the International Brigades that came to Spain during the Spanish Civil War against dictator Francisco Franco who ruled Spain from 1939 until his death in 1975.

The Spanish National Intelligence Center said it took the threats seriously, announcing that it had launched an investigation to identify the suspects.

Threat to Spain

Spanish intelligence underlined that the suspects were a clear threat to the country, and that they must be captured and stand trial upon their return.

It also said that joining an armed struggle abroad without receiving the approval of the Spanish state was a criminal offence, and that this jeopardised the impartiality and interests of Spain.

More than 10 Spanish nationals have joined the YPG/PKK terror group in recent years, two of whom were captured in 2015 in Madrid and the court released them on probation.

In its 30-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives, including women and children. 

The YPG is its Syrian branch.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us