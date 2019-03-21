WORLD
Afghanistan presidential election postponed to September
The Independent Election Commission confirmed the date was pushed back for the second time to allow time for reforms to the voting system
FILE: A man prepares to cast his vote during the second day of Parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, October 21, 2018. / AP
March 21, 2019

Afghanistan's presidential election has been postponed by two months to September 28, as authorities try to iron out problems with the voting process, the election board said on Wednesday.

The election was pushed back for the second time to allow time for reforms to the voting system, Independent Election Commission spokesman Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi said.

It was originally scheduled for April but was delayed to July 20 due to concerns about winter conditions and security.

Afghanistan's parliamentary election took place in autumn after months of wrangling and delay.

That vote was marred by accusations of widespread fraud including ballot-stuffing, technical problems with biometric registration equipment, and attacks by Taliban insurgents.

President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and former national security adviser Mohammad Haneef Atmar are among the declared candidates for the presidential election.

It is unclear how recurring peace talks between US officials and the Taliban may affect the election.

The Taliban has so far refused to talk with the Ghani government, which it considers illegitimate.

SOURCE:AP
