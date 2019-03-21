WORLD
2 MIN READ
Australia evacuate 2,000 people from powerful cyclone's path
Evacuees were being moved by air and road on Thursday from remote, mostly indigenous communities on the Northern Territory's east coast to the territory's capital, Darwin.
Australia evacuate 2,000 people from powerful cyclone's path
Cyclone Trevor track map on Google.
March 21, 2019

Authorities on Thursday were moving about 2,000 people inland from part of Australia's northern coast ahead of a powerful cyclone expected to hit on Saturday.

Evacuees were being moved by air and road from remote, mostly indigenous communities on the east coast of the Northern Territory to its capital, Darwin.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said Cyclone Trevor with sustained winds and gusts of 260 km/h is expected to bring heavy rainfall and a dangerous storm surge.

An emergency was declared in communities along the western Gulf of Carpentaria where Trevor is expected to make landfall, Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner said.

At landfall, Trevor is forecast to be a Category 4 severe tropical cyclone, roughly similar to a Category 2 or 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale used in the US.

It's the largest cyclone-related evacuation in the Northern Territory since Cyclone Tracy hit Darwin in 1974, leaving 71 people dead and forcing the evacuation of 30,000 people.

Gunner said the decision to evacuate the communities in the cyclone's path was due to their remoteness.

Almost 1,000 residents had been evacuated by late Thursday from the towns of Groote Eylandt and nearby Numbulwar, Gunner said.

Most of Borroloola's 900 residents were expected to be evacuated, along with several smaller communities. 

Most would be housed in temporary accommodations in Darwin, Gunner said.

Trevor earlier crossed the Cape York peninsula in northern Queensland state, causing flooding, closing roads and knocking out power. 

No fatalities have been recorded.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us