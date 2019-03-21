WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple explosions target Shia shrine in Kabul on Nowruz
Afghanistan's Health Ministry says at least six people were killed and 23 wounded in attack claimed by Daesh.
Multiple explosions target Shia shrine in Kabul on Nowruz
FILE: Afghan men carry a body from the site of a Daesh-led attack on a Shia mosque in Kabul. (Reuters) / Reuters
March 21, 2019

Multiple explosions in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday killed six people and wounded 23 in an attack during celebrations to mark the Persian new year, government spokesmen said.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the blasts on its news agency AMAQ, without providing evidence of its claim.

The attacks came on Nowruz, an ancient Persian festival to mark the start of spring that is widely celebrated in many parts of Afghanistan.

There were conflicting reports about the cause of the blasts near the Kart Sakhi shrine, in a heavily Shia area in the west of Kabul.

An interior ministry spokesman said two mortar bombs had been fired. 

The defence ministry said in a post on twitter that three rockets were fired at civilian homes and Nowruz gatherings.

The defence ministry said police had arrested the attacker and secured the area.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us