WORLD
4 MIN READ
At least 12 refugees die in Syria's Al Hol camp
Aid officials say those dying were part of a group of 2,000 women and children who arrived at the camp fleeing Daesh's last enclave, Baghouz. Separately, Russian air strikes in Idlib killed four children and their father, reports say.
At least 12 refugees die in Syria's Al Hol camp
People gather near the fence of Al Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria March 8, 2019. / Reuters
March 21, 2019

At least 12 people died overnight after arriving at a camp in northeastern Syria from Daesh's final enclave at Baghouz, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said on Thursday.

"Last night, another 2,000 women and children arrived at Al Hol camp in northeast Syria from Baghouz. Up to 60 arrivals needed immediate hospitalisation and there were another 12 deaths recorded," IRC said in a statement.

"These women and children are in the worst condition we have seen since the crisis first began. Many have been caught up in the fighting and dozens have been burnt or badly wounded by shrapnel," Wendy Taeuber, IRC's Iraq and northeast Syria country director, said in the statement.

"There have now been at least 138 deaths on the way to Al Hol or soon after arriving at the camp since early December. The deaths have overwhelmingly been of babies and infants," IRC said.

Since April 2017, the US-backed YPG/PKK terror group fighting Daesh terrorists in Baghouz has placed civilians fleeing the fighting in crammed Al Hol camp.

Russian air strikes in Idlib

Meanwhile, Russian warplanes launched an overnight air strike in Idlib province, killing at least five people, according to pro-opposition observatory.

Air strikes that continued until Thursday morning claimed the lives of four children and their father in Al Faqie village, with the mother being rescued from debris, according to sources with the White Helmets civil defence agency.

The attacks taking place at dawn also targeted the villages of Frikeh, Sheikh Mustafa, Al Hamidiyah, Hbit and the outskirts of the town of Kafr Rumah.

According to a pro-opposition warplane observatory, the attacks were carried out by six Russian warplanes that took off from Khmeimim airbase in the country’s western Latakia province.

Attacks carried out by the Syrian regime and Iran-backed terrorist groups in Idlib's de-escalation zone are estimated to have killed at least 152 civilians – and injured more than 445 others – since the beginning of 2019.

Violation of Idlib deal? 

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-militarised zone. 

Ankara and Moscow signed a memorandum of understanding calling for the stabilisation of the situation in Idlib's de-escalation zone, in which acts of aggression are prohibited.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us