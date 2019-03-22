Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called for a global fight against rising anti-Muslim bigotry along the same lines as "anti-Semitism after the Holocaust" following the deadly attacks on two New Zealand mosques.

Speaking at a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul to discuss last week's twin terrorist attacks on two New Zealand mosques that killed at least 50 Muslim worshippers during Friday prayers, President Erdogan said that Muslim nations must take action against developments threatening the future of humanity.

Friday marks exactly one week since the attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch.

Australian-born Brenton Tarrant, 28, has been charged for the massacre and is being held at a maximum-security prison in Auckland.

Among the victims were four children under the age of 18. Other children are still being treated at local hospitals for injuries they sustained during the attack.

Erdogan also praised New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's reaction to the terror attacks, calling it a model for all leaders around the world.

"Humanity should fight Islamophobia with same determination it fought anti-Semitism after the Holocaust," Erdogan said.

Islamophobia not only subject of politics, civil society, or scholarship but concern for security forces, statesmen, and people in streets, the Turkish president further said.

Erdogan also thanked New Zealand authorities, people, premier for showing the truth, their firm stand against the terrorist attacks on the mosques.

Golan Heights

Erdogan said he will never allow occupation of Golan Heights to be legitimised, adding that US president’s "unfortunate" remarks on the Golan Heights brought the region to the brink of a new crisis and tension.

Trump said in a tweet it was time for the US to recognise Israel's control of the occupied area.

New Zealand Muslims will be 'safe' after attack

Addressing the OIC's emergency summit New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters reassured Muslims living in the country they would be "safe and secure" despite the deadly attacks on two mosques in Christchurch.

"Ensuring Muslim communities in New Zealand feel safe and secure is a particular focus," Peters said.

He further said thathis country would work to protect its Muslim community and confront the use of social media to "spread vile hate."

"We need other countries to be a part of that," Winston Peters added.

Earlier Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also praised New Zealand authorities and their "sincere solidarity messages".

"We are here to show we are one body against Islamophobic actions across the world," he said.

Turkish foreign minister also mentioned the "Israeli oppression of Muslims in Palestine and the Rohingya situation in Myanmar as examples of Islamophobia."

"Islamophobia has risen during the past few years and it is turning into action, which is concerning," Cavosuglu said.

He added, "We will stand up against all hate speech, violence, and terror with both declarations and practical steps."