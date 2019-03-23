WORLD
2 MIN READ
Somali minister among 15 killed in Al Shabab attack
Attack ends on a government building in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, police say, adding those killed also include deputy labour minister Saqar Ibrahim Abdalla.
A general view shows the scene of a suicide explosion after Al Shabab militants stormed a government building in Mogadishu, Somalia March 23, 2019. / Reuters
March 23, 2019

Gunmen stormed a government building in Somalia's capital after a suicide car bombing on Saturday, killing at least 15 people including the country's deputy labour minister, police said, in the latest attack by Al Shabab militants in the Horn of Africa nation.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the minister, Saqar Ibrahim Abdalla, was killed in his ground-floor office shortly after gunmen stormed the building in Mogadishu.

Somali security forces exchanged fire with at least five militants who stormed the government facility.

Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack that left at least 10 other people wounded. The site is not far from the headquarters of the Somali intelligence agency.

A similar attack targeting a busy area in Mogadishu at the end of February killed at least 24 people. 

That attack also began with a pair of car bombs exploding in a popular area of Mogadishu where Somalis were relaxing at restaurants.

Africa's most active militant group

The al-Qaida-linked Al Shabab frequently carries out suicide bombings targeting public places and government offices. Hotels and restaurants are also attacked.

Al Shabab, Africa's most active militant group, has been fighting for years to oust the Western-backed Somali government.

The group continues to mount lethal attacks despite being pushed out of Mogadishu. It mostly operates from rural areas in the country's south.

African Union peacekeepers stationed in Mogadishu and elsewhere in the country have helped Somali forces to keep Al Shabab fighters at bay.

The US military has carried out a number of deadly air strikes in recent months against the militants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
