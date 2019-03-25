BIZTECH
Boeing invites pilots, regulators to briefing on 737 MAX's return
Airlines worldwide grounded the jet after the deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight this month. It came less than five months after 189 people died in the October crash of another Max 8 off the coast of Indonesia.
An aerial photo shows rowers on Lake Washington near a line of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington, US. March 21, 2019. / Reuters
March 25, 2019

Boeing Co said it invited more than 200 airline pilots, technical leaders and regulators for an informational session on Wednesday, as part of an effort to share details about its plan to support the return of the 737 MAX to commercial service.

The meeting is a sign that Boeing's planned software patch is nearing completion, though it will still need regulatory approval.

The session in Renton, Washington on Wednesday is part of a plan to reach all current and many future 737 MAX operators and their home regulators, Boeing said in a statement.

"We continue to work closely with our customers and regulators on software and training updates for the 737 MAX," the manufacturer said. "Boeing is paying for the development of these updates."

Teams from the three US airlines that own 737 MAX jets participated in a session in Renton reviewing a planned software upgrade on Saturday.

The company is tweaking the system designed to prevent an aerodynamic stall if sensors detect that the plane's nose is pointed too high. After the update, the system will rely on data from more than one sensor before it automatically pushes the plane's nose lower. The system won't repeatedly push the nose down, and it will reduce the magnitude of the change.

Boeing said it will pay to train airline pilots.

US regulators are preparing to receive and review the fixes in the coming weeks following deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Airlines chief said on Saturday that the warning and training requirements set for the now-grounded 737 Max 8 aircraft may not have been adequate, in light of the Ethiopian plane crash that killed 157 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
