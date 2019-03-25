TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey ‘concerned’ about AIPAC speeches on Jerusalem
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hami Aksoy calls on all countries to comply with the UN resolutions after some leaders' speech in AIPAC meeting about moving their embassies in Israel to Jerusalem.
Turkey ‘concerned’ about AIPAC speeches on Jerusalem
Turkey says the relocation by any country of its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would “constitute a clear violation of international law”. / Reuters
March 25, 2019

Turkey on Monday voiced concern over speeches of some country leaders about moving their embassies in Israel to Jerusalem during the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) meeting in Washington on Sunday.

“We are concerned by the irresponsible statements made by the leaders of certain states at the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), about moving their Embassies in Israel to Jerusalem,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a written statement.

Aksoy stressed that the relocation by any country of its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would “constitute a clear violation of international law”.

“The annexation of Jerusalem by Israel has been rejected by the international community and the United Nations (UN).

“It was repeatedly underlined by various UN resolutions that the question of Palestine could only be solved by the establishment of an independent, sovereign and the contiguous State of Palestine based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he said.

Aksoy called on all countries to “comply with the UN Resolutions on this matter, to respect the historical and legal status of Jerusalem and to refrain from acts that would further destabilise our region.”

US President Donald Trump unilaterally recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on December 6, 2017, triggering world outcry and it relocated its embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on May, 2018. 

Guatemala has followed the US suit, relocating its embassy to the occupied city.

Jerusalem remains at the core of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- now occupied by Israel -- might eventually serve as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us