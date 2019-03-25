The Turkish National soccer team on Monday joined the #HelloBrother social media campaign, which refers to the final words of the first victim in the New Zealand mosque attacks.

Terror victim Haji Daoud Nabi, a 71-year-old Afghan national, said “Hello Brother” to the gunman – who massacred dozens of Muslims in Al Noor Mosque – moments before being shot dead at the entrance of the mosque.

Ibrahim Eren Chairman and Director General of TRT thanked the Turkish teams in a tweet which read, "I'd like to thank Turkish National Team of EURO 2020 and all our clubs for supporting the #HelloBrother campaign led by TRT World."

At least 50 Muslims were killed and as many injured on March 15 when a white supremacist terrorist entered the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch and shot worshippers in cold blood, including four children younger than 18.

The terror suspect has been charged for the massacre and is being held at a maximum-security prison in Auckland.