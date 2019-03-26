BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
European Parliament approves EU copyright reform
EU lawmakers have endorsed a preliminary deal to rewrite the bloc's copyright rules, which will force tech giants like Google and Facebook to pay publishers and artists for using their work online.
European Parliament approves EU copyright reform
A demonstrator holds a European flag during a protest in front of the European Parliament as the body debates modifications to EU copyright reforms, in Strasbourg, France, March 26, 2019. / Reuters
March 26, 2019

The European Parliament on Tuesday approved an EU copyright overhaul that hands more power to news publishers and record companies against internet giants like Google and Facebook.

Despite an intense debate and furious lobbying ahead of the vote, MEPs meeting in Strasbourg passed the draft law with 348 votes in favour, 274 against, and 36 abstentions.

European lawmakers were sharply divided on the issue, with both sides subject to some of the most intense lobbying the EU has ever seen from tech giants, media firms, content creators and online freedom activists.

Rewriting the bloc's two-decade old copyright rules would force the tech giants to pay publishers and artists for using their work online.

The European Commission kicked off the process two years ago in a bid to protect Europe's cultural heritage and ensure publishers, broadcasters and artists receive fair compensation from big online companies.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us