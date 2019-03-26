The European Parliament on Tuesday approved an EU copyright overhaul that hands more power to news publishers and record companies against internet giants like Google and Facebook.

Despite an intense debate and furious lobbying ahead of the vote, MEPs meeting in Strasbourg passed the draft law with 348 votes in favour, 274 against, and 36 abstentions.

European lawmakers were sharply divided on the issue, with both sides subject to some of the most intense lobbying the EU has ever seen from tech giants, media firms, content creators and online freedom activists.

Rewriting the bloc's two-decade old copyright rules would force the tech giants to pay publishers and artists for using their work online.

The European Commission kicked off the process two years ago in a bid to protect Europe's cultural heritage and ensure publishers, broadcasters and artists receive fair compensation from big online companies.