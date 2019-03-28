WORLD
3 MIN READ
Two killed, two wounded as gunman opens fire during Seattle rush hour
Picture of a Police on the scene on the attack inn Seattle on Wednesday, which left multiple victims struck by gunfire, city police said on Twitter, as local media reported one person dead and three others wounded, including a bus driver. / Reuters
March 28, 2019

At least two people were killed and two critically wounded when a gunman opened fire on two motorists and a Metro bus in Seattle on Wednesday and then caused a collision as he tried to flee in a stolen car during the afternoon rush hour, police said.

The bus driver was struck but managed to turn the bus around and head away from the assailant, police said.

The suspect then approached a second motorist in a Toyota Prius and opened fire, killing the driver.

The gunman climbed into the Prius as police arrived and sped away but collided with a nearby vehicle, killing that driver. Officers pursuing the suspect took him into custody following a brief standoff, police said.

Authorities did not immediately offer an explanation for what might have precipitated the shooting or specify the type of weapon used.

The unidentified suspect was taken to a Seattle hospital, where he remained under guard while being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Police said one motorist was killed by gunfire and the other motorist was killed in the collision. Both were men, as was the wounded bus driver. None of the victims was immediately identified.

King County's Metro transit authority said on Twitter the bus driver had activated an emergency alarm to report being hit by gunfire, and that none of his 12 passengers was injured.

Although wounded in the torso, the bus driver was able to walk to a gurney to be transported by paramedics to a hospital, the Seattle Times newspaper quoted a transit union president as saying. 

