An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 16 people, police said on Thursday.

The afternoon explosion sent smoke billowing into the sky and destroyed a restaurant and some cars parked in the area.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein told The Associated Press that the blast occurred as the restaurant in Mogadishu's Waberi district was crowded with diners.

At least 17 others were wounded, he said.

TRT World spoke to Abdi Osman Adan in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi for more.

Al Shabab claims responsibility for the attack

The Al-Qaeda-linked Al Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The group often targets high-profile areas in Mogadishu with suicide bombings. Those often include security checkpoints, hotels and government offices.

The group was chased out of the capital several years ago but continues to hold large parts of rural southern and central Somalia, taxing local people and travelers to fund its deadly quest to establish a state. It has thousands of fighters.

The United States military has dramatically increased the number of deadly air strikes against the group since President Donald Trump took office.

The US is one of a number of actors fighting Al Shabab, including a multinational African Union force, Somali forces and Kenyan troops.