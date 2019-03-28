WORLD
2 MIN READ
Car bomb in Somalia's capital kills at least 16 people
The Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the bombing in Mogadishu's Waberi district.
Car bomb in Somalia's capital kills at least 16 people
A general view shows wreckages of rickshaws destroyed during an explosion near a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia on March 28, 2019. / Reuters
March 28, 2019

An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 16 people, police said on Thursday.

The afternoon explosion sent smoke billowing into the sky and destroyed a restaurant and some cars parked in the area.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein told The Associated Press that the blast occurred as the restaurant in Mogadishu's Waberi district was crowded with diners.

At least 17 others were wounded, he said.

TRT World spoke to Abdi Osman Adan in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi for more. 

Al Shabab claims responsibility for the attack 

The Al-Qaeda-linked Al Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack. 

The group often targets high-profile areas in Mogadishu with suicide bombings. Those often include security checkpoints, hotels and government offices.

The group was chased out of the capital several years ago but continues to hold large parts of rural southern and central Somalia, taxing local people and travelers to fund its deadly quest to establish a state. It has thousands of fighters.

The United States military has dramatically increased the number of deadly air strikes against the group since President Donald Trump took office. 

The US is one of a number of actors fighting Al Shabab, including a multinational African Union force, Somali forces and Kenyan troops.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us