A spokesman in northern Badakhshan province, says three policemen were killed on Friday in the district of Arghanj Khowa, where fighting is still underway.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for all three attacks that killed more than a dozen Afghan policemen. / Reuters Archive
March 29, 2019

Afghan officials say the latest Taliban attacks have killed 17 policemen across the country.

Nik Mohammad Nazari, spokesman in northern Badakhshan province, says three policemen were killed on Friday in the district of Arghanj Khowa, where fighting is still underway.

Provincial police chief Ghulam Daoud Tarakhil says the Taliban launched massive attacks in eastern Ghazni province, targeting two checkpoints on Thursday and killing nine policemen. 

Tarakhil says the Taliban were "defeated with heavy causalities" after hours of gunbattles.

Deputy provincial council chief Asadullah Kakar says five policemen were killed in southeastern Zabul province's district of Shinkay on Thursday.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for all three attacks.

Separately, governor spokesman Asadullah Dawlatzai says a mortar struck a house in eastern Laghman province on Thursday, killing two, including a child.

