TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Vote count under way as polls close in local #TurkeyElections
The local elections were carried out in 81 provinces and almost 1,000 towns throughout the country.
Vote count under way as polls close in local #TurkeyElections
An election official holds voting ballots at a polling station during local elections in Istanbul on March 31, 2019. / AFP
March 31, 2019

Polls closed in Turkey’s local elections on Sunday after millions of voters exercised their right to choose the country’s mayors, city council members, ward councillors and neighbourhood officials for the next five years.

Polls were carried out in 32 eastern provinces between at 0400GMT and 1300GMT and between 0500GMT and 1400GMT in the country's west.

More than 57 million people were eligible to vote in all 81 provinces according to the country's Supreme Election Council or YSK.

An estimated 44 million citizens were expected to vote at 142,777 polling places in 30 biggest cities, called metropolitan municipalities.

Also, 12.8 million voters cast their ballot at 51,851 polling places across 51 provinces in Turkey.

A total of 12 political parties are competing in the local elections.

The major competing parties are the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Republican People's Party (CHP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), IYI Party, and Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

Also taking part are the Independent Turkey Party (BTP), Grand Unity Party (BBP), Democrat Party (DP), Democratic Left Party (DSP), Saadet Party (Felicity), Communist Party of Turkey (TKP), and Patriotic Party (Vatan).

The main opposition is an alliance between the CHP and the IYI Party. 

The governing AK Party and the MHP have also formed an alliance.

The last local elections were held in 2014. 

This is the first local elections held under the new presidential system which was amended in June of 2018. 

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins has more.

Election campaign and broadcast ban

Election campaigns ended and a broadcast ban entered into force on Saturday.

According to the ban imposed by the Supreme Election Council (YSK), media organisations will not be allowed to broadcast any political advertising, predictions or comments about the polls from 1500GMT until 1800GMT on Sunday.

The YSK reserves the right to lift the broadcasting bans before 1800GMT on Sunday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us