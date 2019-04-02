WORLD
2 MIN READ
US bound migrants find jobs in Mexican town of Tijuana
The arrival of thousands of migrants from Central America in Tijuana has created a crisis. But it's also becoming an opportunity both for local companies and the migrants themselves.
US bound migrants find jobs in Mexican town of Tijuana
Migrants from Central America and Cuba walk on a highway during their journey towards the United States, in Tuzantan, in Chiapas state, Mexico on March 25, 2019. / Reuters
April 2, 2019

The Mexican border town of Tijuana is trying to cope with the number of migrants arriving from Central America. 

Nearly all of them are trying to get into the United States, but the Trump administration is making that more and more difficult. 

An increasing number of these migrants are now deciding to stay in Tijuana, where the economy is picking up pace. 

"Especially with the salary increases right now in California, a lot of US companies are thinking "South". So they want to come to Mexico so they can start becoming competitive in very globalised market," says Ossie Diaz, Director at TACNA, a company that's growing rapidly as Tijuana's economy expands.

TRT World 's Jon Brain reports from Tijuana, Mexico. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us