The Mexican border town of Tijuana is trying to cope with the number of migrants arriving from Central America.

Nearly all of them are trying to get into the United States, but the Trump administration is making that more and more difficult.

An increasing number of these migrants are now deciding to stay in Tijuana, where the economy is picking up pace.

"Especially with the salary increases right now in California, a lot of US companies are thinking "South". So they want to come to Mexico so they can start becoming competitive in very globalised market," says Ossie Diaz, Director at TACNA, a company that's growing rapidly as Tijuana's economy expands.

