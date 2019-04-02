TÜRKİYE
"Dictatorships with no democratic track record or less than 10 percent voter turnout have no right to criticise Turkey's elections," Omer Celik, spokesperson for the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party, told reporters.
Dictatorships and countries with sham democracies have no standing to criticise Turkey’s local elections, said the spokesperson Omer Celik of Turkey’s governing party on Tuesday.

Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesperson Celik also called on main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) to avoid 'harmful' and 'manipulative actions'.

Celik blasted the "dictators" in the region "who win 99 percent of the vote in elections that have less than 10 percent voter turnout."

"They never see (their own) absurd (systems), but they are trying to criticise our democracy," Celik added.

He added that the 84 percent voter turnout in Sunday's local elections is proof of the strength of Turkish democracy.

Turning to the party’s challenge of preliminary results in the Istanbul mayoral race, Celik said the party abides by the rules and regulations of the Supreme Election Council (YSK) and will continue to closely follow the process under the law.

Earlier Tuesday, the AK Party challenged election results in Istanbul and appealed for a recount.

"This is a legal and transparent process observed by the representatives of all parties. We must avoid premature explanations," Celik said.

In the early Wednesday YSK announced that will recount the invalid votes in seven provinces of Istanbul.

Turkish Presidency Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also urged all parties, "including foreign governments, to respect the legal process and refrain from any steps that may be construed as meddling in Turkey’s internal affairs."

Altun added that Sunday’s elections took place in an orderly and peaceful fashion.

"We are confident that the electoral authorities will resolve all disputes swiftly, transparently and for good," he stressed.

"Elections are the cornerstone of our nation’s democracy. The Turkish people have expressed their will through the ballot box for 70 years. The authorities have a responsibility to ensure that elections are free and fair."

Ali Ihsan Yavuz, Vice Chairman of the AK Party, also said they want to reveal the truth. 

"With this much concrete evidence available, if you are CHP and you have nothing to hide, let the truth be revealed in front of everyone with cameras present if need be."

Millions of Turkish voters cast their votes nationwide Sunday in elections to choose Turkey’s mayors, city council members, mukhtars (neighbourhood officials), and members of elder councils for the next five years.

