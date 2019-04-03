WORLD
2 MIN READ
Massive brain drain threatens Bosnia's labour force
Bosnia's workforce is decreasing due to massive brain drain in several sectors, including education, healthcare and information-technology.
Massive brain drain threatens Bosnia's labour force
In this photo taken Tuesday Feb. 6, 2018, Bosnian people attend a German language class in Kalesija, Bosnia. / AP
April 3, 2019

Bosnia and Herzegovina suffers from migration and brain drain with around 40,000 people leaving the country last year in search of a better life. 

Many of them are skilled workers, who employers fear they won't be able to replace. 

"Those leaving, are leaving due to uncertainty, security. Firstly, the political factor. It's not economic factors, purely political," said Merhunisa Zukic, director of the Union for Sustainable Return and Integration.

"People are tired of promises and laws which in no certain way contribute to ease regulations to becoming independent or a business entrepreneur," she said.

With rising youth unemployment, low wages, corruption and lack of job opportunities, the government is failing to convince tens of thousands of workers to stay.

TRT World'sSemir Sejfovic has more from Sarajevo.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us