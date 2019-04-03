WORLD
3 MIN READ
Floods hit 40,000 displaced people in northwest Syria - UN
Camps of displaced people in northwestern Syria have been flooded after heavy rains. Around 14 camps have been affected in Idlib, a UN official says.
Floods hit 40,000 displaced people in northwest Syria - UN
Displaced Syrians cross a flooded area near Deir al Ballut refugee camp in Afrin's countryside, along Syria's northern border with Turkey on March 31, 2019. / AFP
April 3, 2019

More than 40,000 displaced people in northwestern Syria have seen their camps flooded by heavy rains in the past three days, a United Nations spokesman said on Tuesday.

Around 14 camps were affected in the northwestern province of Idlib, David Swanson of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs told AFP.

Idlib is home to more than three million people - more than half of them displaced by the country's eight-year war.

Civil defence workers known as the White Helmets have been working to save people and their scant belongings from the rising muddy waters.

"For the second day in a row, White Helmets... continue to respond to the catastrophic situation in the northern Syria camps," they said on Twitter late Monday.

Civilians affected

One video posted by the group on Sunday showed brown water cascading out of a flooded tent.

In another published the same day, civil defence workers clung on to a rope as they waded through a brown torrent above knee level.

The downpour has affected tens of thousands of civilians, displaced persons, crops and livestock in Idlib, as well as in the Aleppo and Hasakeh provinces since Saturday, Swanson said.

In Aleppo province, tents were destroyed in several camps for the displaced and a hospital in the countryside had to shut down due to the flooding.

Turkey has been pushing to disarm extremist groups in Idlib, primarily HTS, which Ankara designated as a terrorist organisation in August 2018, in an attempt to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

As a result of HTS attacks on its rival in Idlib, the Turkey-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) agreed to strike a deal in January with the group in an attempt to put an end to the fighting. 

Syria's war has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since starting in 2011 with the repression of anti-regime protests.

Tens of thousands of displaced Syrians in the north of the country depend on handouts from humanitarian aid groups, including food, blankets and heating fuel for the winter months.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us