An internationally acclaimed Instagram page is under fire after announcing a competition to win a free trip to New Zealand to meet the survivors of the Christchurch terror attack.

Muslims of the World (MOTW) shared the competition on the social network on Thursday.

"Win a FREE TRIP to New Zealand to meet the families of the victims as well as visit the masjids," the caption accompanying the post read.

The page describes itself as a platform that seeks to “give a voice to Muslims around the world.”

With over 300,000 followers on Instagram, and 236,000 followers on Facebook, the page is run by Sajjad Ali Shah. Shah is described as the founder and president of the non-profit, Muslims of the World (MOTW), which aims to help Muslims navigate modern life while embracing Islamic principles.

The competition offered a free trip to New Zealand with Shah, as well as Muslim scholar Imam Suhaib Webb, and academic Khaled Beydoun.

In order to win, fans were asked to tag three friends in comments below, and follow the three men on Instagram.

Maha Elmadani, daughter of Ali Elmadani who was killed in the terrorist attack described the competition as "disgusting."

"You guys are turning this horrific massacre into some f***ing excuse to vacation in NZ and you're doing it on the backs of the victims that died," she wrote.

"My dad died in that mosque and so did 49 of the most beautiful souls that walked this earth... you and your idiot friends are not welcome to come here and look at us like some animals in a zoo."

Elmadani also charged Beydoun of providing false information on the attacks, and making it about him.

"Why don't you just leave us to grieve properly and go feed your f***ing ego somewhere else?"

The page apologised in an Instagram post on Friday morning, but not before turning off comments on the controversial post and later removing it altogether.

"Our intention was to visit New Zealand in the hopes of being agents of healing and community," the post read.

"However, our wording was insensitive and we take full ownership of it. We apologise for our offensive post and ask for your forgiveness. We are trying our best to bring goodness into this world and we did make a serious mistake.”