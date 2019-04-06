WORLD
EXCLUSIVE: Afghan govt to form peace and reconciliation council
Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Jordan, Abdullah said, "Hopefully tomorrow, or in the coming days there will be a leadership council for reconciliation established."
Abdullah Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, participates in a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. / AP
April 6, 2019

Afghanistan's Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah on Saturday told TRT World that an initiative is underway which will lead to the establishment of a council on peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

There's hope that the newly-formed council will bring about an eventual power-sharing agreement with the Taliban, according to Abdullah.

Speaking to TRT World on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Jordan, Abdullah said, "Hopefully tomorrow, or in the coming days there will be a leadership council for reconciliation established."

He said the purpose is to present a unified and solidified vision for Afghans as far as the peace process is concerned.

He added that the eventual purpose of the Leadership Council for Reconciliation is aimed at “some sort of power sharing agreement with the Taliban.”

Abdullah said the initiative was his proposal and will see the government and other political leaders form a council which will discuss all issues related to peace and reconciliation.

Over the past months, the Trump administration has stepped up efforts to resolve Afghanistan's 17-year war, America's longest conflict, and US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has held several rounds of peace talks with only the Taliban.

The talks do not include the Afghan government, as the Taliban considers it a US puppet.

The exclusion has drawn criticism.

Afghanistan's national security adviser recently blasted the talks, saying the Trump administration had alienated the Afghan government, legitimised the militant network and is crafting a deal that will never lead to peace.

Despite talks, the Taliban stage near-daily attacks on Afghan forces, inflicting staggering casualties, and now hold sway over half of the country. 

SOURCE:TRT World
