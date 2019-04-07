WORLD
2 MIN READ
Refugees struggle in Belgium amid govt plans to curb immigration
Some refugees in Belgium rely on charity-run hostels to survive as the country plans to reduce illegal migration.
Refugees struggle in Belgium amid govt plans to curb immigration
In this Sept. 1, 2015 file photo, a young child waits in line at a migrant reception centre in Brussels. / AP
April 7, 2019

In September, the Belgian government announced new plans to reduce illegal immigration, including detaining families with children while many of the refugees in Belgium rely on charities for food and shelter.

The country strictly adheres to the Dublin Regulation which states that asylum seekers entering Europe must apply in the first country they arrive in. Since some refugees came via Italy or Greece, the Belgian government is reluctant to let them stay.

"Last week I went three days without food. I only drank some water. Sometimes people will give me something to eat. I don't have a future. I'm afraid now about the future," said Sulaiman Harmoosh, a Syrian refugee.

Around 45,000 refugees have arrived in Belgium in the past four years.

Charity groups accuse the government of taking drastic measures to discourage anyone from seeking asylum.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury has more from Brussels.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us