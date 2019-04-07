Turkey's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party will appeal to the country's top election authority for a recount of votes cast in all districts of Istanbul, a party official said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, AK Party Deputy Chairman Ali Ihsan Yavuz said, "There is organised irregularity, organised abuse here. They are beyond errors."

According to unofficial results, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Ekrem Imamoglu leads Istanbul with the AK Party's candidate Binali Yildirim follows closely behind.

However, the AK Party has said a recount might change the results.

Millions of Turkish voters cast their votes nationwide last Sunday in the local elections to choose Turkey's mayors, city council members, neighbourhood officials and members of the elder councils for the next five years.

According to unofficial results, the AK Party is leading in 15 metropolitan municipalities and 24 smaller cities.