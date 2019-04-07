TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's AK Party seeks full recount of votes in Istanbul
AK Party will appeal to the country's Supreme Election Council for a full recount of votes in all 38 districts of Istanbul.
Turkey's AK Party seeks full recount of votes in Istanbul
Officials count ballots after polls closed during local elections in Istanbul, Turkey on March 31, 2019. / Reuters
April 7, 2019

Turkey's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party will appeal to the country's top election authority for a recount of votes cast in all districts of Istanbul, a party official said on Sunday. 

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, AK Party Deputy Chairman Ali Ihsan Yavuz said, "There is organised irregularity, organised abuse here. They are beyond errors."

According to unofficial results, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Ekrem Imamoglu leads Istanbul with the AK Party's candidate Binali Yildirim follows closely behind.

However, the AK Party has said a recount might change the results. 

Millions of Turkish voters cast their votes nationwide last Sunday in the local elections to choose Turkey's mayors, city council members, neighbourhood officials and members of the elder councils for the next five years. 

According to unofficial results, the AK Party is leading in 15 metropolitan municipalities and 24 smaller cities.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us