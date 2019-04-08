A Turkish city in eastern Anatolia, with a population of less than 100,000 people, has for the first time in the country's history, elected a communist mayor.

But the mayor doesn't want to do the job alone.

TRT World'sYasin Eken reports.

Fatih Mehmet Macoglu first gained popularity when he became the first-ever communist municipal mayor of a small town, Ovacik, in eastern Turkey.

He was born in the Ovacik district on December 20, 1968, and started his career in 1989 working in the Health Ministry in the town of Bozkir, Konya. Then he moved Pertek, Tunceli, from 1992 to 2007.

He worked as a medical officer in the Tunceli State Hospital emergency department from 2007 to 2014.

After resigning from his public post for the 2014 local elections, he was elected as mayor of Tunceli’s district of Ovacik for the TKP.