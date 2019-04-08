TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Over 3,000 irregular migrants held across Turkey
Security forces held 3,099 irregular migrants across Turkey as the country has been main route for refugees trying to cross to Europe, especially since beginning of war in Syria.
Over 3,000 irregular migrants held across Turkey
76 irregular migrants were held in Dikili and Urla districts of Izmir, Turkey, April 6, 2019. / AA
April 8, 2019

Security forces held 3,099 irregular migrants across Turkey, sources said Sunday.

Some 979 migrants made a beeline to southeastern Edirne province as of Thursday night after they were told on social media that Turkey would allow them to cross the border, said the sources who asked not to be named, due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Upon a tip-off, police and gendarmerie forces increased security measures near the border to prevent the influx of migrants.

Iranian migrant Ali Huseyni said: “Thousands of people organised to cross the border after they were told on social media that Turkey’s border gate would be open for crossings.”

“People on social media groups wrote to us: ‘You go to Edirne and then we will cross to Greece from there',” Huseyni said.

He urged other migrants not to come to Edirne, saying: “Borders are not open.”

Operations across Turkey

In separate operations in the Aegean province of Izmir and Aydin, security forces held 174 irregular migrants for entering Turkey illegally.

Separately, in eastern Van province, gendarmerie forces held 67 migrants during regular patrols.

Turkish police also held some 1,879 irregular migrants in two separate operations in capital Ankara, according to security sources.

All migrants were referred to the provincial migration offices, the sources added.

Thousands of irregular migrants had flocked to Edirne in 2015 as well after hearing claims that Germany would accept migrants and border crossings would be open.

Turkey has been the main route for irregular migrants trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011 when the Syrian civil war began.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us