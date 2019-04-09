TÜRKİYE
April 9, 2019

Turkish armed forces have "neutralised" a key PKK terrorist leader in an air offensive in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry identified the terrorist as Mehmet Soysuren, code-named Savas Porsipi, who was on the "Red Category" list, Turkey's top priority wanted list.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralise" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry said the PKK terrorist had been under surveillance for three days before he was targeted.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey as well as the US and the EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.

