TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey disappointed over UK court’s decision on FETO
A Turkish foreign ministry official expressed the disappointment after the top UK court rejected an appeal by Ankara over extradition of FETO members.
Turkey disappointed over UK court’s decision on FETO
A Turkish foreign ministry spokesman says Ankara will continue its efforts to retrieve FETO members. / AA
April 10, 2019

Turkey is disappointed over a decision by the UK’s Supreme Court to reject an appeal by Ankara concerning the extradition of Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO) members, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. 

"We will continue our efforts to retrieve FETO members that killed 251 citizens and left thousands wounded in the [July 2016] coup attempt," Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

"This terrorist organisation is not only a threat to Turkey but also to other countries, which is why international cooperation in combating terrorism holds great importance," Aksoy said.

Aksoy said the Supreme Court’s move to reject Ankara’s appeal against a decision by the Westminster Magistrates’ Court against extraditing FETO members was disappointing.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016 which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us