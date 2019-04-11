WORLD
Latino Trump followers unwavering in their support
Protesting Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar's visit to Los Angeles, a sizeable Latino community is vocal in its support for US President Donald Trump.
Latinos came out in droves in support of US President Donald Trump near Los Angeles. / TRTWorld
April 11, 2019

Latinos from around Los Angeles and beyond had gathered outside of Los Angeles to show their support for US President Donald Trump and to chide Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Donald Trump has been widely criticised for his mistreatment of Latinos, especially those seeking asylum from Central American countries at the Mexican border, but this did not seem to deter his fans.

"President Trump is gonna win on a landslide. It's not even funny ... He's gonna win big!" said Ingrid Mueller, a demonstrator.

TRT World's Mary MacCarthy reports from Los Angeles.

SOURCE:TRT World
