In pictures: Voting kicks off as India's Modi seeks re-election
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Voting kicks off as India's Modi seeks re-electionWith a population nearly Brazil's size, northern Uttar Pradesh sends 80 of the 543 lawmakers to the country's parliament, the highest among all other states, making it a game-changer turf.
In pictures: Voting kicks off as India's Modi seeks re-election / TRTWorld
By Baba Umar, Vijay Pandey
April 11, 2019

UTTAR PRADESH, India — A three-party alliance of regional parties threatens the momentum of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by strongman Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh (UP), a state with a population of at least 200 million.

The political importance of this state is immense – so much so that since 1947, of 15 prime ministers, nine have come from UP with current Prime Minister Narendra Modi again contesting from the state’s Varanasi district, a seat he won in 2014.

UP state has always been a communal hotspot, and a gauge of India’s political situation.

It has a high percentage of Muslims, which has remained part of the political chessboard with religion, caste, sect and language playing key role in determining the success of politicians.

While the BJP won a landslide in 2014, bagging over 70 seats from UP alone, its momentum in this election is checked by a regional alliance of three political parties which will likely lead to a tight race.

TRT World reports some highlights from the first polling day in the state. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us