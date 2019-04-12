WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK parliament likely to consider new Brexit referendum - Hammond
The idea of a second referendum would once again be put to parliament at some point, Finance Minister Phillip Hammond says despite the government's opposition to any new public vote.
UK parliament likely to consider new Brexit referendum - Hammond
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, April 10, 2019. / Reuters
April 12, 2019

British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday it was very likely that the idea of a second Brexit referendum would again be put to parliament at some point, although the government remained opposed to any new plebiscite.

Hammond also said time would be tight to hold a new referendum before October 31, when Britain is due to leave the European Union.

“It’s a proposition that could and, on all the evidence, is very likely to be put to parliament at some stage,” Hammond told reporters in Washington where he is attending meetings at the International Monetary Fund. 

'Government position unchanged'

The idea of a new referendum was among several Brexit alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal that were put to lawmakers in the last month but which all fell short of a majority in parliament.

Hammond said May’s government was sticking to its opposition to any new referendum.

“The government’s position has not changed. The government is opposed to a confirmatory referendum and therefore we would not be supporting it,” he said.

However, many lawmakers in the opposition Labour Party are putting pressure on their leader Jeremy Corbyn to include a new referendum in his demands in talks with the government about how to break the Brexit impasse in parliament.

Hammond said he expected the government and Labour would strike a deal in the next couple of months.

He said any new referendum would probably take six months to organise, meaning time would be tight ahead of the new, delayed Brexit date of October 31, which was agreed by EU leaders this week.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us