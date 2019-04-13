Nigeria marks five years since the abduction of 276 school girls by Boko Haram in the northern town of Chibok.

The mass abduction of the school girls had outraged the entire world and dominated international headlines five years ago.

Almost 60 girls managed to escape while others have been released during the past few years, some in exchange for militants.

But around 100 girls are still missing and their condition is unknown.

TRT World's Phil Ihaza meets the family of one of the Chibok girls who has still not returned home.