WORLD
1 MIN READ
Five years on more than 100 Chibok girls still missing
Boko Haram abducted 276 school girls in Chibok in northeastern Nigeria five year ago. Despite the military's efforts to tackle the militant group and secure the release of all the girls, more than 100 girls are still in captivity.
Five years on more than 100 Chibok girls still missing
Musa Maina holds a picture of her kidnapped daughter, Hauwa, on April 12, 2019 in Chibok, Nigeria. / AFP
April 13, 2019

Nigeria marks five years since the abduction of 276 school girls by Boko Haram in the northern town of Chibok. 

The mass abduction of the school girls had outraged the entire world and dominated international headlines five years ago.

Almost 60 girls managed to escape while others have been released during the past few years, some in exchange for militants.

But around 100 girls are still missing and their condition is unknown.

TRT World's Phil Ihaza meets the family of one of the Chibok girls who has still not returned home. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us