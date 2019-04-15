WORLD
2 MIN READ
Six appear in New Zealand court for redistributing mosque attack video
Six people appeared in a New Zealand court on Monday, charged for illegally redistributing the livestream video of the terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch on March 15.
Six appear in New Zealand court for redistributing mosque attack video
A police officer stands guard in front of the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 17, 2019. / AP
April 15, 2019

Six people appeared in a New Zealand court on Monday on charges they illegally redistributed the video of a terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch on March 15 in which 50 people were killed.

Christchurch District Court Judge Stephen O'Driscoll denied bail to businessman Philip Arps and an 18-year-old suspect who both were taken into custody in March. 

The four others are not in custody.

The charge of supplying or distributing objectionable material carries a penalty of up to 14 years imprisonment. 

Arps, 44, is scheduled to next appear in court via video link on April 26.

The 18-year-old suspect is charged with sharing the livestream video and a still image of the Al Noor mosque with the words "target acquired." 

He will reappear in court on July 31 when electronically monitored bail will be considered.

Police prosecutor Pip Currie opposed bail for the 18-year-old suspect and said the second charge, involving the words added to the still image, was of significant concern.

New Zealand's chief censor has banned both the livestreamed footage of the terror attack and the manifesto written and released by terrorist Brenton Harrison Tarrant, who faces 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges in the March 15, 2019 attacks.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us