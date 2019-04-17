WORLD
UN urges Yemen parties to pull back from Hudaida
The United Nations announced a deal on the two-stage pullback from Hudaida city and its ports in February, but the redeployment failed to materialise on the ground and the peace effort has since stalled.
A member of Yemen's pro-government forces is pictured in front of the May 22 Hospital on the eastern outskirts of port city of Hudaida on November 15, 2018. / AFP
April 17, 2019

The UN Security Council on Thursday urged Yemen's government and Houthi rebels to pull back their forces from the key city of Hudaida "as soon as possible" in line with a ceasefire deal reached four months ago.

The council warned in a unanimous statement that it will "monitor the parties' compliance with the redeployment plans" as it awaits a report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on whether the sides are upholding commitments.

The redeployment of forces was agreed in December under a ceasefire deal reached in Sweden that offered the best hope in years of moving toward an end to the war that has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

The council expressed "grave concern" that four months on, the agreements have not been implemented, but there was no threat of sanctions against those who are blocking the peace effort.

UN envoy Martin Griffiths told the council on Monday that the government and rebels had agreed to the operational details of the first long-delayed pullback of forces from Hodeida.

The United Nations announced a deal on the two-stage pullback from Hodeida city and its ports in February, but the redeployment failed to materialise on the ground and the peace effort has since stalled.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
