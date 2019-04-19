TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Istanbul conference highlights women's plight in occupied East Jerusalem
Event participants say basic human rights of Palestinian women living in the old city of Jerusalem are being undermined, including the freedom of worship and movement.
Istanbul conference highlights women's plight in occupied East Jerusalem
Participants at “We Are All Mary” called upon the international community to extend maximum support to the women in the occupied East Jerusalem. / TRTWorld
April 19, 2019

A conference has been held in Istanbul to raise awareness about the difficulties faced by Palestinian women in occupied East Jerusalem. 

Those who took part in the event believed rallying international support for these women could help improve their lives.

But, the changes they are seeking will require major compromises from the Israeli government.

"Women are suffering day in day out especially those who are living around Al Aqsa mosque. Not just when there's bombs or when there's war and so on. But they're being traumatised, being harassed, being tortured every minute," says Fauziah Hasan of Humanitarian Care Malaysia.

TRT World's Adesewa Josh reports from Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us